Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Thursday
RESULTS
London Welsh 20 Bordeaux-Begles 52 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. London Irish 1 1 0 70 14 1 5
2. Cardiff Blues 1 1 0 37 14 1 5
3. Rugby Rovigo Delta 1 0 0 14 70 0 0
4. Grenoble 1 0 0 14 37 0 0
Pool 2
1. Connacht 1 1 0 48 12 1 5
2. Aviron Bayonnais 1 1 0 30 24 0 4
3. Exeter Chiefs 1 0 0 24 30 1 1
4. La Rochelle 1 0 0 12 48 0 0
Pool 3
1. Newcastle Falcons 1 1 0 43 19 1 5
2. Newport Gwent Dragons 1 1 0 38 22 1 5
3. Bucharest Wolves 1 0 0 19 43 0 0
4. Stade Francais 1 0 0 22 38 0 0
Pool 4
1. Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 65 35 2 6
2. LOU 1 1 0 28 18 1 5
3. Edinburgh Rugby 1 1 0 15 13 0 4
4. London Welsh 2 0 0 38 80 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 1 1 0 55 0 1 5
2. Oyonnax 1 1 0 33 24 0 4
3. Zebre 1 0 0 24 33 0 0
4. Brive 1 0 0 0 55 0 0
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Grenoble v London Irish (1730) Grenoble
La Rochelle v Aviron Bayonnais (1730) La Rochelle
Brive v Zebre (1730) Brive-la-Gaillarde
Newport Gwent Dragons v Newcastle Falcons (1830) Newport
Edinburgh Rugby v LOU (1845) Edinburgh