Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Racing 92 64 Scarlets 14 Pool 3
Toulon 15 Wasps 11 Pool 5
Northampton 19 Glasgow Warriors 15 Pool 3
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Saracens 5 5 0 192 56 4 24
2. Ulster 5 3 0 113 106 1 13
3. Oyonnax 5 1 0 96 162 3 7
4. Toulouse 5 1 0 68 145 1 5
Pool 2
1. Ospreys 5 3 0 121 109 4 16
2. ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 3 0 131 101 2 14
3. Bordeaux-Begles 5 2 0 112 135 3 11
4. Exeter Chiefs 5 2 0 115 134 3 11
Pool 3
1. Racing 92 5 4 1 169 48 4 22
2. Northampton 5 3 1 72 83 0 14
3. Glasgow Warriors 5 2 0 92 91 2 10
4. Scarlets 5 0 0 49 160 2 2
Pool 4
1. Leicester Tigers 5 5 0 164 55 3 23
2. Stade Francais 5 3 0 150 97 2 14
3. Munster 5 2 0 90 95 2 10
4. Benetton Treviso 5 0 0 48 205 0 0
Pool 5
1. Toulon 5 4 0 77 77 0 16
2. Wasps 5 3 0 135 62 3 15
3. Bath Rugby 5 2 0 74 112 1 9
4. Leinster 5 1 0 72 107 2 6
SATURDAY, JANUARY 23 FIXTURES (GMT)
Toulouse v Saracens (1300) Toulouse
Ulster v Oyonnax (1300) Belfast
Bath Rugby v Toulon (1515) Bath
Wasps v Leinster (1515) Coventry
Glasgow Warriors v Racing 92 (1730) Glasgow
Scarlets v Northampton (1730) Llanelli