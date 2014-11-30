Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
London Irish 9 Gloucester Rugby 21
London Welsh 14 Northampton 43
Newcastle Falcons 13 Sale Sharks 18
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 9 7 0 2 289 144 7 35
2. Bath Rugby 9 7 0 2 275 160 5 33
3. Exeter Chiefs 9 7 0 2 283 164 4 32
4. Saracens 9 5 1 3 252 200 3 25
5. Leicester Tigers 9 5 1 3 182 195 3 25
6. Sale Sharks 9 5 0 4 217 201 4 24
7. London Wasps 9 4 0 5 251 197 5 21
8. Gloucester Rugby 9 4 0 5 208 210 4 20
9. Harlequins 9 4 0 5 167 191 3 19
10. Newcastle Falcons 9 3 0 6 162 204 2 14
11. London Irish 9 2 0 7 165 246 4 12
12. London Welsh 9 0 0 9 73 412 1 1
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (1945) Salford