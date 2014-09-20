Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Sale Sharks 46 London Welsh 8
Harlequins 26 London Wasps 23
London Irish 32 Saracens 36
Bath Rugby 45 Leicester Tigers 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Bath Rugby 3 3 0 0 127 46 2 14
2. Saracens 3 3 0 0 109 60 1 13
3. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 1 97 46 2 10
4. Leicester Tigers 3 2 0 1 60 82 1 9
5. Harlequins 3 2 0 1 46 77 0 8
6. Sale Sharks 3 1 0 2 93 71 3 7
7. London Irish 3 1 0 2 67 74 3 7
8. Northampton 2 1 0 1 69 26 2 6
9. London Wasps 3 1 0 2 71 76 2 6
10. Gloucester Rugby 3 1 0 2 62 105 1 5
11. Newcastle Falcons 2 0 0 2 35 56 1 1
12. London Welsh 3 0 0 3 34 151 1 1
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newcastle Falcons v Northampton (1300) Newcastle