Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Newport Gwent Dragons 13 Glasgow Warriors 33
Scarlets 43 Benetton Treviso 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 3 3 0 0 88 45 1 13
2. Connacht 3 3 0 0 40 33 0 12
3. Ulster 3 2 1 0 91 54 2 12
4. Munster 3 2 0 1 65 29 2 10
5. Ospreys 2 2 0 0 61 28 1 9
6. Scarlets 3 1 1 1 87 74 2 8
7. Leinster 3 1 0 2 71 44 3 7
8. Edinburgh Rugby 2 1 0 1 27 27 1 5
9. Cardiff Blues 3 1 0 2 62 85 1 5
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 3 0 0 3 39 66 2 2
11. Zebre 3 0 0 3 44 105 0 0
12. Benetton Treviso 3 0 0 3 23 108 0 0
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ospreys v Edinburgh Rugby (1500) Swansea