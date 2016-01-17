Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Harlequins 34 Cardiff Blues 26 Pool 3
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Brive 5 3 0 91 61 3 15
2. Connacht 5 3 0 100 91 2 14
3. Newcastle Falcons 5 2 0 110 74 3 11
4. Enisei-STM 5 2 0 58 133 0 8
Pool 2
1. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 4 0 146 79 4 20
2. Sale Sharks 5 4 0 116 73 2 18
3. Castres Olympique 5 2 0 100 129 3 11
4. Pau 5 0 0 61 142 0 0
Pool 3
1. Harlequins 5 5 0 216 81 5 25
2. Montpellier 5 3 0 179 107 3 15
3. Cardiff Blues 5 2 0 155 125 4 12
4. Calvisano 5 0 0 33 270 0 0
Pool 4
1. Gloucester Rugby 5 5 0 137 75 1 21
2. Zebre 5 3 0 103 78 0 12
3. Worcester Warriors 5 1 0 77 113 1 5
4. La Rochelle 5 1 0 65 116 1 5
Pool 5
1. Grenoble 5 4 0 153 131 2 18
2. Edinburgh Rugby 5 4 0 102 69 1 17
3. London Irish 5 2 0 139 89 4 12
4. SU Agen 5 0 0 81 186 2 2
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Newport Gwent Dragons (1945) Salford