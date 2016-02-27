Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Sunwolves (Japan) 13 Lions (South Africa) 26 Crusaders (New Zealand) 21 Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Waratahs (Australia) 30 Reds (Australia) 10 Western Force (Australia) 19 Rebels (Australia) 25 Southern Kings (South Africa) 8 Sharks (South Africa) 43 Stormers (South Africa) 33 Bulls (South Africa) 9 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 52 10 1 5 2. Sharks (South Africa) 1 1 0 43 8 1 5 3. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 33 9 1 5 4. Waratahs (Australia) 1 1 0 30 10 1 5 5. Lions (South Africa) 1 1 0 26 13 1 5 6. Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 25 19 0 4 7. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 27 21 0 4 8. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 33 31 0 4 9. Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 34 33 0 4 10. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 0 0 33 34 1 1 11. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 31 33 1 1 12. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 21 27 1 1 13. Western Force (Australia) 1 0 0 19 25 1 1 14. Sunwolves (Japan) 1 0 0 13 26 0 0 15. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 10 30 0 0 16. Bulls (South Africa) 1 0 0 9 33 0 0 17. Southern Kings (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 43 0 0 18. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 52 0 0 Australasian Group 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 52 10 1 5 2. Waratahs (Australia) 1 1 0 30 10 1 5 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 27 21 0 4 4. Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 25 19 0 4 5. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 33 31 0 4 6. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 31 33 1 1 7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 21 27 1 1 8. Western Force (Australia) 1 0 0 19 25 1 1 9. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 10 30 0 0 10. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 52 0 0 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 52 10 1 5 2. Waratahs (Australia) 1 1 0 30 10 1 5 3. Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 25 19 0 4 4. Western Force (Australia) 1 0 0 19 25 1 1 5. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 10 30 0 0 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 27 21 0 4 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 33 31 0 4 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 31 33 1 1 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 21 27 1 1 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 52 0 0 South African Group 1. Sharks (South Africa) 1 1 0 43 8 1 5 2. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 33 9 1 5 3. Lions (South Africa) 1 1 0 26 13 1 5 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 34 33 0 4 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 0 0 33 34 1 1 6. Sunwolves (Japan) 1 0 0 13 26 0 0 7. Bulls (South Africa) 1 0 0 9 33 0 0 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 43 0 0 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 33 9 1 5 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 0 0 33 34 1 1 3. Sunwolves (Japan) 1 0 0 13 26 0 0 4. Bulls (South Africa) 1 0 0 9 33 0 0 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 1 1 0 43 8 1 5 2. Lions (South Africa) 1 1 0 26 13 1 5 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 34 33 0 4 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 43 0 0 FRIDAY, MARCH 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0635) Christchurch Brumbies (Australia) v Waratahs (Australia) (0840) Canberra