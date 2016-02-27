FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Sunwolves (Japan) 13 Lions (South Africa) 26 Crusaders (New Zealand) 21 Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Waratahs (Australia) 30 Reds (Australia) 10 Western Force (Australia) 19 Rebels (Australia) 25 Southern Kings (South Africa) 8 Sharks (South Africa) 43 Stormers (South Africa) 33 Bulls (South Africa) 9 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 52 10 1 5 2. Sharks (South Africa) 1 1 0 43 8 1 5 3. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 33 9 1 5 4. Waratahs (Australia) 1 1 0 30 10 1 5 5. Lions (South Africa) 1 1 0 26 13 1 5 6. Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 25 19 0 4 7. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 27 21 0 4 8. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 33 31 0 4 9. Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 34 33 0 4 10. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 0 0 33 34 1 1 11. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 31 33 1 1 12. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 21 27 1 1 13. Western Force (Australia) 1 0 0 19 25 1 1 14. Sunwolves (Japan) 1 0 0 13 26 0 0 15. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 10 30 0 0 16. Bulls (South Africa) 1 0 0 9 33 0 0 17. Southern Kings (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 43 0 0 18. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 52 0 0 Australasian Group 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 52 10 1 5 2. Waratahs (Australia) 1 1 0 30 10 1 5 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 27 21 0 4 4. Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 25 19 0 4 5. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 33 31 0 4 6. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 31 33 1 1 7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 21 27 1 1 8. Western Force (Australia) 1 0 0 19 25 1 1 9. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 10 30 0 0 10. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 52 0 0 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 52 10 1 5 2. Waratahs (Australia) 1 1 0 30 10 1 5 3. Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 25 19 0 4 4. Western Force (Australia) 1 0 0 19 25 1 1 5. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 10 30 0 0 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 27 21 0 4 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 33 31 0 4 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 31 33 1 1 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 21 27 1 1 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 52 0 0 South African Group 1. Sharks (South Africa) 1 1 0 43 8 1 5 2. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 33 9 1 5 3. Lions (South Africa) 1 1 0 26 13 1 5 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 34 33 0 4 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 0 0 33 34 1 1 6. Sunwolves (Japan) 1 0 0 13 26 0 0 7. Bulls (South Africa) 1 0 0 9 33 0 0 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 43 0 0 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 33 9 1 5 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 0 0 33 34 1 1 3. Sunwolves (Japan) 1 0 0 13 26 0 0 4. Bulls (South Africa) 1 0 0 9 33 0 0 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 1 1 0 43 8 1 5 2. Lions (South Africa) 1 1 0 26 13 1 5 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 34 33 0 4 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 43 0 0 FRIDAY, MARCH 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0635) Christchurch Brumbies (Australia) v Waratahs (Australia) (0840) Canberra
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 46 Southern Kings (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues