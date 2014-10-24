Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Brive 21 Zebre 26 Pool 5
Grenoble 15 London Irish 25 Pool 1
La Rochelle 25 Aviron Bayonnais 13 Pool 2
Newport Gwent Dragons 26 Newcastle Falcons 30 Pool 3
Edinburgh Rugby 25 LOU 17 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. London Irish 2 2 0 95 29 2 10
2. Cardiff Blues 1 1 0 37 14 1 5
3. Rugby Rovigo Delta 1 0 0 14 70 0 0
4. Grenoble 2 0 0 29 62 0 0
Pool 2
1. Connacht 1 1 0 48 12 1 5
2. La Rochelle 2 1 0 37 61 0 4
3. Aviron Bayonnais 2 1 0 43 49 0 4
4. Exeter Chiefs 1 0 0 24 30 1 1
Pool 3
1. Newcastle Falcons 2 2 0 73 45 1 9
2. Newport Gwent Dragons 2 1 0 64 52 2 6
3. Bucharest Wolves 1 0 0 19 43 0 0
4. Stade Francais 1 0 0 22 38 0 0
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 2 2 0 40 30 0 8
2. Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 65 35 2 6
3. LOU 2 1 0 45 43 1 5
4. London Welsh 2 0 0 38 80 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 1 1 0 55 0 1 5
2. Oyonnax 1 1 0 33 24 0 4
3. Zebre 2 1 0 50 54 0 4
4. Brive 2 0 0 21 81 1 1
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bucharest Wolves v Stade Francais (1200) Bucharest
Rugby Rovigo Delta v Cardiff Blues (1300) Rovigo
Exeter Chiefs v Connacht (1400) Exeter
Oyonnax v Gloucester Rugby (1845) Oyonnax