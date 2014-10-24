Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Munster 14 Saracens 3 Pool 1
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Munster 2 2 0 41 29 0 8
2. Saracens 2 1 0 33 37 1 5
3. Sale Sharks 1 0 0 26 27 1 1
4. ASM Clermont Auvergne 1 0 0 23 30 1 1
Pool 2
1. Leinster 1 1 0 25 20 0 4
2. Harlequins 1 1 0 25 9 0 4
3. London Wasps 1 0 0 20 25 1 1
4. Castres Olympique 1 0 0 9 25 0 0
Pool 3
1. Toulon 1 1 0 28 18 0 4
2. Leicester Tigers 1 1 0 25 18 0 4
3. Ulster 1 0 0 18 25 1 1
4. Scarlets 1 0 0 18 28 0 0
Pool 4
1. Glasgow Warriors 1 1 0 37 10 1 5
2. Toulouse 1 1 0 30 23 0 4
3. Montpellier 1 0 0 23 30 1 1
4. Bath Rugby 1 0 0 10 37 0 0
Pool 5
1. Ospreys 1 1 0 42 7 1 5
2. Racing Metro 92 1 1 0 20 11 0 4
3. Northampton 1 0 0 11 20 0 0
4. Benetton Treviso 1 0 0 7 42 0 0
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ulster v Toulon (1200) Belfast
Bath Rugby v Toulouse (1415) Bath
Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors (1615) Montpellier
Northampton v Ospreys (1615) Northampton
Scarlets v Leicester Tigers (1845) Llanelli