Rugby-Stade Francais players on strike over Racing 92 merger - union
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais rugby players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday RESULTS Glasgow Warriors 19 Newport Gwent Dragons 15 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 9 7 0 2 217 133 4 32 2. Ospreys 9 7 0 2 237 138 3 31 3. Glasgow Warriors 9 7 0 2 221 161 3 31 4. Ulster 9 6 1 2 224 119 5 31 5. Leinster 9 5 1 3 226 148 6 28 6. Connacht 9 6 1 2 162 139 1 27 7. Scarlets 9 4 2 3 194 160 3 23 8. Edinburgh Rugby 9 3 1 5 130 213 1 15 9. Cardiff Blues 9 2 1 6 197 253 3 13 10. Zebre 9 2 0 7 108 227 1 9 11. Newport Gwent Dragons 9 1 0 8 128 211 4 8 12. Benetton Treviso 9 0 1 8 125 267 2 4 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Scarlets (1935) Cardiff Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton Treviso (1935) Edinburgh Leinster v Connacht (1935) Dublin
PARIS, March 14 A planned merger between Parisian powerhouses Stade Francais and Racing 92 has sent shockwaves through French rugby, with the head of the national players' union calling it "disgusting" and promising to help fight it.
March 14 England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.