FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday RESULTS Italy 20 Scotland 36 England 21 Ireland 10 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 3 3 0 76 28 6 2. Wales 3 2 1 62 49 5 3. France 3 2 0 43 49 4 4. Scotland 3 1 0 68 62 2 5. Ireland 3 0 1 35 47 1 6. Italy 3 0 0 50 99 0 SATURDAY, MARCH 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Ireland v Italy (1330) Dublin England v Wales (1600) London
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 46 Southern Kings (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues