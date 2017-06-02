June 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Blues (New Zealand) 34 Reds (Australia) 29
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 13 13 0 497 250 7 59
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 10 0 517 221 8 48
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 10 0 426 266 5 45
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 12 9 1 342 237 7 45
5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 404 343 7 37
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 12 5 0 258 232 8 28
2. Waratahs (Australia) 12 4 0 327 396 3 19
3. Western Force (Australia) 12 4 0 230 337 1 17
4. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 288 424 5 17
5. Rebels (Australia) 12 1 1 182 474 2 8
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 13 12 0 469 251 8 56
2. Sharks (South Africa) 13 9 1 365 266 4 42
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 12 5 0 302 299 4 24
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 4 0 309 389 3 19
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 12 7 0 357 354 2 30
2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 13 3 0 340 491 4 16
3. Bulls (South Africa) 12 3 0 246 370 3 15
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 12 1 0 245 504 3 7
SATURDAY, JUNE 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Crusaders (New Zealand) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0235) Christchurch
Chiefs (New Zealand) v Waratahs (Australia) (0505) Hamilton
Brumbies (Australia) v Rebels (Australia) (0945) Canberra
Western Force (Australia) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (1155) Perth