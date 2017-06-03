June 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 25 Highlanders (New Zealand) 22 Chiefs (New Zealand) 46 Waratahs (Australia) 31 Brumbies (Australia) 32 Rebels (Australia) 3 Western Force (Australia) 12 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 34 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 14 0 522 272 7 63 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 13 11 0 551 233 9 53 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 10 1 388 268 7 49 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 448 291 6 46 5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 404 343 7 37 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 13 6 0 290 235 9 33 2. Waratahs (Australia) 13 4 0 358 442 3 19 3. Western Force (Australia) 13 4 0 242 371 1 17 4. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 288 424 5 17 5. Rebels (Australia) 13 1 1 185 506 2 8 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 14 0 522 272 7 63 2. Brumbies (Australia) 13 6 0 290 235 9 33 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 13 11 0 551 233 9 53 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 10 1 388 268 7 49 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 448 291 6 46 6. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 404 343 7 37 7. Waratahs (Australia) 13 4 0 358 442 3 19 8. Western Force (Australia) 13 4 0 242 371 1 17 9. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 288 424 5 17 10. Rebels (Australia) 13 1 1 185 506 2 8 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 13 12 0 469 251 8 56 2. Sharks (South Africa) 13 9 1 365 266 4 42 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 12 5 0 302 299 4 24 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 4 0 309 389 3 19 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 12 7 0 357 354 2 30 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 13 3 0 340 491 4 16 3. Bulls (South Africa) 12 3 0 246 370 3 15 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 12 1 0 245 504 3 7 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 13 12 0 469 251 8 56 2. Stormers (South Africa) 12 7 0 357 354 2 30 3. Sharks (South Africa) 13 9 1 365 266 4 42 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 12 5 0 302 299 4 24 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 4 0 309 389 3 19 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 13 3 0 340 491 4 16 7. Bulls (South Africa) 12 3 0 246 370 3 15 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 12 1 0 245 504 3 7 FRIDAY, JUNE 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0735) Wellington