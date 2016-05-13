Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Highlanders (New Zealand) 34 Crusaders (New Zealand) 26 Rebels (Australia) 22 Brumbies (Australia) 30 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 8 0 324 202 5 37 2. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 6 0 302 226 7 31 6. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 7. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 1 250 190 2 28 8. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 9. Sharks (South Africa) 10 5 1 206 171 4 26 10. Waratahs (Australia) 9 5 0 225 181 5 25 11. Blues (New Zealand) 9 5 1 230 218 3 25 12. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 262 276 4 12 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 15. Reds (Australia) 10 2 1 184 280 2 12 16. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 17. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 202 362 3 7 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 1 0 170 418 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 8 0 324 202 5 37 2. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 6 0 302 226 7 31 6. Waratahs (Australia) 9 5 0 225 181 5 25 7. Blues (New Zealand) 9 5 1 230 218 3 25 8. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 9. Reds (Australia) 10 2 1 184 280 2 12 10. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 2. Waratahs (Australia) 9 5 0 225 181 5 25 3. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 4. Reds (Australia) 10 2 1 184 280 2 12 5. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 8 0 324 202 5 37 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 6 0 302 226 7 31 5. Blues (New Zealand) 9 5 1 230 218 3 25 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 2. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 3. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 1 250 190 2 28 4. Sharks (South Africa) 10 5 1 206 171 4 26 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 262 276 4 12 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 202 362 3 7 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 1 0 170 418 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 2. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 1 250 190 2 28 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 262 276 4 12 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 202 362 3 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 2. Sharks (South Africa) 10 5 1 206 171 4 26 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 1 0 170 418 0 4 SATURDAY, MAY 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Reds (Australia) (0735) Wellington Waratahs (Australia) v Bulls (South Africa) (0940) Sydney Sunwolves (Japan) v Stormers (South Africa) (1145) Singapore Cheetahs (South Africa) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (1505) Bloemfontein Lions (South Africa) v Blues (New Zealand) (1710) Johannesburg Jaguares (Argentina) v Sharks (South Africa) (2140) Buenos Aires
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
LONDON, Feb 2 Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.