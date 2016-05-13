May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Highlanders (New Zealand) 34 Crusaders (New Zealand) 26 Rebels (Australia) 22 Brumbies (Australia) 30 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 8 0 324 202 5 37 2. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 6 0 302 226 7 31 6. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 7. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 1 250 190 2 28 8. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 9. Sharks (South Africa) 10 5 1 206 171 4 26 10. Waratahs (Australia) 9 5 0 225 181 5 25 11. Blues (New Zealand) 9 5 1 230 218 3 25 12. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 262 276 4 12 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 15. Reds (Australia) 10 2 1 184 280 2 12 16. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 17. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 202 362 3 7 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 1 0 170 418 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 8 0 324 202 5 37 2. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 6 0 302 226 7 31 6. Waratahs (Australia) 9 5 0 225 181 5 25 7. Blues (New Zealand) 9 5 1 230 218 3 25 8. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 9. Reds (Australia) 10 2 1 184 280 2 12 10. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 2. Waratahs (Australia) 9 5 0 225 181 5 25 3. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 4. Reds (Australia) 10 2 1 184 280 2 12 5. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 8 0 324 202 5 37 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 6 0 302 226 7 31 5. Blues (New Zealand) 9 5 1 230 218 3 25 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 2. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 3. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 1 250 190 2 28 4. Sharks (South Africa) 10 5 1 206 171 4 26 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 262 276 4 12 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 202 362 3 7 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 1 0 170 418 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 2. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 1 250 190 2 28 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 262 276 4 12 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 202 362 3 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 2. Sharks (South Africa) 10 5 1 206 171 4 26 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 1 0 170 418 0 4 SATURDAY, MAY 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Reds (Australia) (0735) Wellington Waratahs (Australia) v Bulls (South Africa) (0940) Sydney Sunwolves (Japan) v Stormers (South Africa) (1145) Singapore Cheetahs (South Africa) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (1505) Bloemfontein Lions (South Africa) v Blues (New Zealand) (1710) Johannesburg Jaguares (Argentina) v Sharks (South Africa) (2140) Buenos Aires