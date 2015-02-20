Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Chiefs (New Zealand) 19 Brumbies (Australia) 17
Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 28 Waratahs (Australia) 38
Bulls (South Africa) 13 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 17
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 2 2 0 39 21 0 8
2. Brumbies (Australia) 2 1 0 64 22 2 6
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 1 0 35 29 1 5
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 2 2 0 42 35 0 8
5. Western Force (Australia) 1 1 0 25 13 1 5
6. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 51 53 1 5
7. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 29 17 0 4
8. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 2 1 0 48 48 0 4
9. Blues (New Zealand) 1 0 0 18 23 1 1
10. Sharks (South Africa) 1 0 0 29 35 1 1
11. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 30 46 1 1
12. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 20 0 0
14. Lions (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 22 0 0
15. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 3 47 0 0
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 2 1 0 64 22 2 6
2. Western Force (Australia) 1 1 0 25 13 1 5
3. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 51 53 1 5
4. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 2 1 0 48 48 0 4
5. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 3 47 0 0
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 2 2 0 39 21 0 8
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 2 2 0 42 35 0 8
3. Blues (New Zealand) 1 0 0 18 23 1 1
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 20 0 0
South African Conference
1. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 1 0 35 29 1 5
2. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 29 17 0 4
3. Sharks (South Africa) 1 0 0 29 35 1 1
4. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 30 46 1 1
5. Lions (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 22 0 0
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0635) Dunedin
Reds (Australia) v Western Force (Australia) (0840) Brisbane
Stormers (South Africa) v Blues (New Zealand) (1505) Cape Town
Sharks (South Africa) v Lions (South Africa) (1710) Durban