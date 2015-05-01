May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday RESULTS Highlanders (New Zealand) 48 Sharks (South Africa) 15 Brumbies (Australia) 10 Waratahs (Australia) 13 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 251 150 6 38 2. Brumbies (Australia) 11 6 0 236 143 8 32 3. Stormers (South Africa) 10 7 0 227 194 2 30 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 259 181 5 37 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 259 206 5 33 6. Waratahs (Australia) 10 7 0 222 190 3 31 7. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 0 259 213 5 29 8. Lions (South Africa) 10 6 0 175 218 2 26 9. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 5 0 272 207 5 25 10. Sharks (South Africa) 11 4 0 216 289 5 21 11. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 9 4 0 164 182 4 20 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 3 0 204 300 4 16 13. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 130 261 3 11 14. Blues (New Zealand) 10 1 0 173 237 7 11 15. Western Force (Australia) 10 1 0 157 233 6 10 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 11 6 0 236 143 8 32 2. Waratahs (Australia) 10 7 0 222 190 3 31 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 9 4 0 164 182 4 20 4. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 130 261 3 11 5. Western Force (Australia) 10 1 0 157 233 6 10 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 251 150 6 38 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 259 181 5 37 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 259 206 5 33 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 5 0 272 207 5 25 5. Blues (New Zealand) 10 1 0 173 237 7 11 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 7 0 227 194 2 30 2. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 0 259 213 5 29 3. Lions (South Africa) 10 6 0 175 218 2 26 4. Sharks (South Africa) 11 4 0 216 289 5 21 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 3 0 204 300 4 16 SATURDAY, MAY 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Western Force (Australia) (0530) Auckland Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0735) Wellington Melbourne Rebels (Australia) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0940) Melbourne Cheetahs (South Africa) v Stormers (South Africa) (1505) Bloemfontein Bulls (South Africa) v Lions (South Africa) (1710) Pretoria