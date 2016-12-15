Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday RESULTS Bath Rugby 38 Cardiff Blues 3 Pool 4 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Gloucester Rugby 3 3 0 119 49 3 15 2. La Rochelle 3 2 0 106 69 2 10 3. Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 1 0 46 93 0 4 4. Aviron Bayonnais 3 0 0 66 126 0 0 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 3 3 0 135 20 3 15 2. LOU 3 2 0 94 56 2 10 3. Newcastle Falcons 3 1 0 62 94 1 5 4. Grenoble 3 0 0 27 148 0 0 Pool 3 1. Brive 3 2 0 84 69 1 9 2. Enisei-STM 3 2 0 65 73 1 9 3. Worcester Warriors 3 1 0 69 64 3 7 4. Newport Gwent Dragons 3 1 0 75 87 1 5 Pool 4 1. Bath Rugby 4 3 0 88 59 1 13 2. Cardiff Blues 4 3 0 91 73 1 13 3. Bristol Rugby 3 1 0 67 69 1 5 4. Pau 3 0 0 48 93 1 1 Pool 5 1. Edinburgh Rugby 3 3 0 123 75 2 14 2. Harlequins 3 2 0 120 60 4 12 3. Stade Francais 3 1 0 71 71 2 6 4. Timisoara Saracens 3 0 0 20 128 0 0 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Brive v Enisei-STM (1800) Brive-la-Gaillarde Pau v Bristol Rugby (1900) Pau Newport Gwent Dragons v Worcester Warriors (1930) Newport
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.