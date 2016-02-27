FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Connacht 30 Ospreys 22 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Connacht 16 11 0 5 392 316 10 54 2. Leinster 14 11 0 3 298 160 4 48 3. Scarlets 15 11 0 4 324 278 4 48 4. Ulster 15 9 0 6 285 198 10 46 5. Glasgow Warriors 14 7 1 6 287 273 9 39 6. Edinburgh Rugby 15 8 0 7 254 222 6 38 7. Ospreys 16 8 1 7 319 308 4 38 8. Munster 14 8 0 6 257 277 6 38 9. Cardiff Blues 14 5 0 9 302 298 9 29 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 16 4 0 12 263 315 8 24 11. Zebre 14 4 0 10 210 401 3 19 12. Benetton Treviso 15 2 0 13 217 362 7 15 SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Treviso v Munster (1400) Treviso Edinburgh Rugby v Scarlets (1405) Edinburgh Cardiff Blues v Ulster (1430) Cardiff Zebre v Leinster (1500) Parma
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 46 Southern Kings (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues