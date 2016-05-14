Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 29 Reds (Australia) 14 Waratahs (Australia) 31 Bulls (South Africa) 8 Sunwolves (Japan) 17 Stormers (South Africa) 17 Cheetahs (South Africa) 34 Southern Kings (South Africa) 20 Lions (South Africa) 43 Blues (New Zealand) 5 Jaguares (Argentina) 22 Sharks (South Africa) 25 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 8 0 324 202 5 37 2. Lions (South Africa) 10 7 0 311 240 4 32 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 6. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 1 265 175 5 31 7. Waratahs (Australia) 10 6 0 256 189 6 30 8. Sharks (South Africa) 11 6 1 231 193 4 30 9. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 10. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 1 258 221 2 28 11. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 1 235 261 3 25 12. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 2 0 259 279 5 13 15. Reds (Australia) 11 2 1 198 309 2 12 16. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 17. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 1 219 379 3 9 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 1 0 190 452 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 8 0 324 202 5 37 2. Waratahs (Australia) 10 6 0 256 189 6 30 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 6. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 7. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 1 235 261 3 25 8. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 9. Reds (Australia) 11 2 1 198 309 2 12 10. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Waratahs (Australia) 10 6 0 256 189 6 30 2. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 3. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 4. Reds (Australia) 11 2 1 198 309 2 12 5. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 8 0 324 202 5 37 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 5. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 1 235 261 3 25 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 7 0 311 240 4 32 2. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 1 265 175 5 31 3. Sharks (South Africa) 11 6 1 231 193 4 30 4. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 1 258 221 2 28 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 2 0 259 279 5 13 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 1 219 379 3 9 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 1 0 190 452 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 1 265 175 5 31 2. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 1 258 221 2 28 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 1 219 379 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 7 0 311 240 4 32 2. Sharks (South Africa) 11 6 1 231 193 4 30 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 2 0 259 279 5 13 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 1 0 190 452 0 4 FRIDAY, MAY 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Waratahs (Australia) (0735) Christchurch
LONDON, Feb 2 Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.