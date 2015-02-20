Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Benetton Treviso 40 Cardiff Blues 24
Edinburgh Rugby 17 Ulster 20
Leinster 29 Zebre 8
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 14 11 0 3 342 222 4 48
2. Ulster 15 10 1 4 355 224 6 48
3. Leinster 15 9 1 5 349 235 9 47
4. Munster 14 10 0 4 343 214 6 46
5. Ospreys 14 10 0 4 333 230 4 44
6. Connacht 14 7 1 6 234 237 3 33
7. Edinburgh Rugby 15 7 1 7 261 286 3 33
8. Scarlets 14 6 2 6 279 244 5 33
9. Cardiff Blues 15 4 1 10 299 389 4 22
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 14 4 0 10 212 286 5 21
11. Benetton Treviso 15 3 1 11 231 437 4 18
12. Zebre 15 2 0 13 175 409 2 10
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Scarlets v Munster (1440) Llanelli
Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys (1715) Glasgow