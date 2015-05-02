May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 41 Western Force (Australia) 24 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 29 Crusaders (New Zealand) 23 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 16 Chiefs (New Zealand) 15 Cheetahs (South Africa) 25 Stormers (South Africa) 17 Bulls (South Africa) 35 Lions (South Africa) 33 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 9 0 280 173 7 43 2. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 0 294 246 6 34 3. Brumbies (Australia) 11 6 0 236 143 8 32 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 8 0 274 197 6 38 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 259 206 5 33 6. Waratahs (Australia) 10 7 0 222 190 3 31 7. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 244 219 2 30 8. Lions (South Africa) 11 6 0 208 253 3 27 9. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 5 0 295 236 6 26 10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 180 197 4 24 11. Sharks (South Africa) 11 4 0 216 289 5 21 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 4 0 229 317 4 20 13. Blues (New Zealand) 11 2 0 214 261 8 16 14. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 130 261 3 11 15. Western Force (Australia) 11 1 0 181 274 7 11 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 11 6 0 236 143 8 32 2. Waratahs (Australia) 10 7 0 222 190 3 31 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 180 197 4 24 4. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 130 261 3 11 5. Western Force (Australia) 11 1 0 181 274 7 11 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 9 0 280 173 7 43 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 8 0 274 197 6 38 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 259 206 5 33 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 5 0 295 236 6 26 5. Blues (New Zealand) 11 2 0 214 261 8 16 South African Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 0 294 246 6 34 2. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 244 219 2 30 3. Lions (South Africa) 11 6 0 208 253 3 27 4. Sharks (South Africa) 11 4 0 216 289 5 21 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 4 0 229 317 4 20 FRIDAY, MAY 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Reds (Australia) (0735) Christchurch Melbourne Rebels (Australia) v Blues (New Zealand) (0940) Melbourne