Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Newcastle Falcons 23 London Wasps 23
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 14 11 0 3 403 248 8 52
2. Bath Rugby 14 10 0 4 416 267 7 47
3. Saracens 14 9 1 4 434 284 5 43
4. London Wasps 15 8 1 6 456 320 9 43
5. Exeter Chiefs 14 8 0 6 405 284 8 40
6. Sale Sharks 14 8 0 6 353 304 7 39
7. Leicester Tigers 14 8 1 5 280 303 5 39
8. Harlequins 14 7 0 7 269 290 6 34
9. Gloucester Rugby 14 6 0 8 312 345 6 30
10. Newcastle Falcons 15 4 1 10 301 359 5 23
11. London Irish 14 4 0 10 248 366 6 22
12. London Welsh 14 0 0 14 121 628 1 1
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Saracens (1400) Salford
Gloucester Rugby v London Welsh (1500) Gloucester
Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (1500) London
Bath Rugby v Northampton (1515) Bath