Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Glasgow Warriors 21 Montpellier 10 Pool 4
Toulouse 18 Bath Rugby 35 Pool 4
Ospreys 9 Northampton 20 Pool 5
Racing Metro 92 53 Benetton Treviso 7 Pool 5
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 4 0 122 74 2 18
2. Saracens 5 4 0 113 77 1 17
3. Munster 5 2 0 79 104 2 10
4. Sale Sharks 5 0 0 72 131 2 2
Pool 2
1. Leinster 5 4 0 128 81 2 18
2. London Wasps 5 3 0 135 85 4 16
3. Harlequins 5 3 0 88 80 1 13
4. Castres Olympique 5 0 0 67 172 1 1
Pool 3
1. Toulon 5 4 0 155 86 2 18
2. Leicester Tigers 5 3 0 101 100 1 13
3. Scarlets 5 2 0 87 108 0 8
4. Ulster 5 1 0 90 139 3 7
Pool 4
1. Toulouse 5 4 0 100 97 0 16
2. Bath Rugby 5 3 0 126 93 3 15
3. Glasgow Warriors 5 3 0 93 64 2 14
4. Montpellier 5 0 0 63 128 2 2
Pool 5
1. Racing Metro 92 5 4 1 136 61 1 19
2. Northampton 5 4 0 170 50 3 19
3. Ospreys 5 1 1 90 98 2 8
4. Benetton Treviso 5 0 0 39 226 0 0
SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Castres Olympique v Harlequins (1300) Castres
London Wasps v Leinster (1300) High Wycombe
Benetton Treviso v Ospreys (1515) Treviso
Northampton v Racing Metro 92 (1515) Northampton
Scarlets v Toulon (1730) Llanelli
Ulster v Leicester Tigers (1730) Belfast