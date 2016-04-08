April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Chiefs (New Zealand) 29 Blues (New Zealand) 23 Western Force (Australia) 19 Crusaders (New Zealand) 20 Stormers (South Africa) 46 Sunwolves (Japan) 19 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29 2. Stormers (South Africa) 6 5 0 156 75 3 23 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 171 113 2 22 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 188 134 2 22 5. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17 6. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17 7. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16 8. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15 9. Lions (South Africa) 5 3 0 153 144 2 14 10. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 1 123 119 0 14 11. Blues (New Zealand) 6 2 1 137 152 2 12 12. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11 13. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 1 0 99 119 3 7 14. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7 15. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6 16. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 228 0 4 17. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4 18. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 0 0 127 202 3 3 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29 2. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 171 113 2 22 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 188 134 2 22 5. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17 6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15 7. Blues (New Zealand) 6 2 1 137 152 2 12 8. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11 9. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6 10. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17 2. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17 3. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11 4. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6 5. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 171 113 2 22 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 188 134 2 22 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15 5. Blues (New Zealand) 6 2 1 137 152 2 12 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 6 5 0 156 75 3 23 2. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16 3. Lions (South Africa) 5 3 0 153 144 2 14 4. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 1 123 119 0 14 5. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 1 0 99 119 3 7 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 228 0 4 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 0 0 127 202 3 3 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 6 5 0 156 75 3 23 2. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 1 123 119 0 14 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 0 0 127 202 3 3 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16 2. Lions (South Africa) 5 3 0 153 144 2 14 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 1 0 99 119 3 7 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 228 0 4 SATURDAY, APRIL 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Jaguares (Argentina) (0735) Wellington Reds (Australia) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0940) Brisbane Sharks (South Africa) v Lions (South Africa) (1505) Durban Southern Kings (South Africa) v Bulls (South Africa) (1710) Port Elizabeth