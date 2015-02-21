Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Highlanders (New Zealand) 20 Crusaders (New Zealand) 26
Reds (Australia) 18 Western Force (Australia) 6
Stormers (South Africa) 27 Blues (New Zealand) 16
Sharks (South Africa) 29 Lions (South Africa) 12
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Stormers (South Africa) 2 2 0 56 33 0 8
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 2 2 0 39 21 0 8
3. Brumbies (Australia) 2 1 0 64 22 2 6
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 2 2 0 42 35 0 8
5. Sharks (South Africa) 2 1 0 58 47 2 6
6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 1 0 35 29 1 5
7. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 2 1 0 48 48 1 5
8. Western Force (Australia) 2 1 0 31 31 1 5
9. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 51 53 1 5
10. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 36 40 0 4
11. Reds (Australia) 2 1 0 21 53 0 4
12. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 20 26 1 1
13. Blues (New Zealand) 2 0 0 34 50 1 1
14. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 30 46 1 1
15. Lions (South Africa) 2 0 0 20 51 0 0
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 2 1 0 64 22 2 6
2. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 2 1 0 48 48 1 5
3. Western Force (Australia) 2 1 0 31 31 1 5
4. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 51 53 1 5
5. Reds (Australia) 2 1 0 21 53 0 4
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 2 2 0 39 21 0 8
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 2 2 0 42 35 0 8
3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 36 40 0 4
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 20 26 1 1
5. Blues (New Zealand) 2 0 0 34 50 1 1
South African Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 2 2 0 56 33 0 8
2. Sharks (South Africa) 2 1 0 58 47 2 6
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 1 0 35 29 1 5
4. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 30 46 1 1
5. Lions (South Africa) 2 0 0 20 51 0 0
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Reds (Australia) (0635) Dunedin
Western Force (Australia) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (1100) Perth
Cheetahs (South Africa) v Blues (New Zealand) (1710) Bloemfontein