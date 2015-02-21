Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Highlanders (New Zealand) 20 Crusaders (New Zealand) 26 Reds (Australia) 18 Western Force (Australia) 6 Stormers (South Africa) 27 Blues (New Zealand) 16 Sharks (South Africa) 29 Lions (South Africa) 12 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Stormers (South Africa) 2 2 0 56 33 0 8 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 2 2 0 39 21 0 8 3. Brumbies (Australia) 2 1 0 64 22 2 6 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 2 2 0 42 35 0 8 5. Sharks (South Africa) 2 1 0 58 47 2 6 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 1 0 35 29 1 5 7. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 2 1 0 48 48 1 5 8. Western Force (Australia) 2 1 0 31 31 1 5 9. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 51 53 1 5 10. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 36 40 0 4 11. Reds (Australia) 2 1 0 21 53 0 4 12. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 20 26 1 1 13. Blues (New Zealand) 2 0 0 34 50 1 1 14. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 30 46 1 1 15. Lions (South Africa) 2 0 0 20 51 0 0 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 2 1 0 64 22 2 6 2. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 2 1 0 48 48 1 5 3. Western Force (Australia) 2 1 0 31 31 1 5 4. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 51 53 1 5 5. Reds (Australia) 2 1 0 21 53 0 4 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 2 2 0 39 21 0 8 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 2 2 0 42 35 0 8 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 36 40 0 4 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 20 26 1 1 5. Blues (New Zealand) 2 0 0 34 50 1 1 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 2 2 0 56 33 0 8 2. Sharks (South Africa) 2 1 0 58 47 2 6 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 1 0 35 29 1 5 4. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 30 46 1 1 5. Lions (South Africa) 2 0 0 20 51 0 0 FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Highlanders (New Zealand) v Reds (Australia) (0635) Dunedin Western Force (Australia) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (1100) Perth Cheetahs (South Africa) v Blues (New Zealand) (1710) Bloemfontein