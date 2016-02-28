Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Exeter Chiefs 26 Bath Rugby 17
Leicester Tigers 47 London Irish 20
Wasps 42 Harlequins 10
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 14 11 1 2 372 246 6 52
2. Exeter Chiefs 14 10 0 4 343 210 9 49
3. Wasps 14 9 0 5 356 251 6 42
4. Leicester Tigers 14 9 0 5 290 263 4 40
5. Northampton 14 7 0 7 295 231 9 37
6. Harlequins 14 7 1 6 337 342 7 37
7. Gloucester Rugby 14 7 1 6 288 262 4 34
8. Sale Sharks 13 6 2 5 260 260 6 34
9. Bath Rugby 13 4 0 9 233 250 7 23
10. Newcastle Falcons 14 4 1 9 220 358 2 20
11. Worcester Warriors 14 3 0 11 261 364 6 18
12. London Irish 14 3 0 11 208 426 1 13
FRIDAY, MARCH 4 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newcastle Falcons v Worcester Warriors (1945) Newcastle