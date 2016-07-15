July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 34 Waratahs (Australia) 28 Reds (Australia) 28 Rebels (Australia) 31 Sharks (South Africa) 40 Sunwolves (Japan) 29 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 2. Waratahs (Australia) 15 8 0 413 317 8 40 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 397 258 8 48 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 6. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 7. Blues (New Zealand) 15 8 1 374 380 5 39 8. Rebels (Australia) 15 7 0 365 486 3 31 9. Reds (Australia) 15 3 1 290 458 3 17 10. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Waratahs (Australia) 15 8 0 413 317 8 40 2. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 3. Rebels (Australia) 15 7 0 365 486 3 31 4. Reds (Australia) 15 3 1 290 458 3 17 5. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 397 258 8 48 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 5. Blues (New Zealand) 15 8 1 374 380 5 39 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 3. Sharks (South Africa) 15 9 1 360 269 5 43 4. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 14 3 0 342 405 6 18 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 15 1 1 293 627 3 9 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 2. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 15 1 1 293 627 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Sharks (South Africa) 15 9 1 360 269 5 43 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 14 3 0 342 405 6 18 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 SATURDAY, JULY 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0515) Christchurch Highlanders (New Zealand) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0735) Dunedin Brumbies (Australia) v Western Force (Australia) (0940) Canberra Stormers (South Africa) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (1505) Cape Town Cheetahs (South Africa) v Bulls (South Africa) (1710) Bloemfontein Jaguares (Argentina) v Lions (South Africa) (2140) Buenos Aires