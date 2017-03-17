March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 24 Rebels (Australia) 14 Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Bulls (South Africa) 34 Sunwolves (Japan) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 2 0 172 49 2 10 4. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 0 118 108 2 6 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 58 66 1 5 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 1 0 60 61 2 6 2. Reds (Australia) 3 1 0 67 74 2 6 3. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 56 63 1 5 4. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 69 105 0 4 5. Rebels (Australia) 3 0 0 38 154 0 0 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Brumbies (Australia) 3 1 0 60 61 2 6 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 2 0 172 49 2 10 5. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 0 118 108 2 6 6. Reds (Australia) 3 1 0 67 74 2 6 7. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 56 63 1 5 8. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 58 66 1 5 9. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 69 105 0 4 10. Rebels (Australia) 3 0 0 38 154 0 0 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 3 2 0 90 64 1 9 2. Jaguares (Argentina) 3 2 0 100 82 1 9 3. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 107 97 1 9 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 3 1 0 73 103 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 3 3 0 110 59 1 13 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 97 87 1 9 3. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 0 86 92 1 5 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 92 192 1 1 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 3 3 0 110 59 1 13 2. Sharks (South Africa) 3 2 0 90 64 1 9 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 3 2 0 100 82 1 9 4. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 107 97 1 9 4=. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 97 87 1 9 6. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 0 86 92 1 5 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 3 1 0 73 103 0 4 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 92 192 1 1 SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0635) Wellington Waratahs (Australia) v Brumbies (Australia) (0845) Sydney Lions (South Africa) v Reds (Australia) (1515) Johannesburg Sharks (South Africa) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (1730) Durban Jaguares (Argentina) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (1940) Buenos Aires