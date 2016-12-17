UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Bordeaux-Begles 12 Exeter Chiefs 20 Pool 5 Leicester Tigers 18 Munster 16 Pool 1 Toulouse 54 Zebre 15 Pool 2 Connacht 20 Wasps 18 Pool 2 Leinster 60 Northampton 13 Pool 4 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Glasgow Warriors 4 3 0 105 72 1 13 2. Munster 3 2 0 92 35 3 11 3. Leicester Tigers 4 2 0 58 113 0 8 4. Racing 92 3 0 0 38 73 0 0 Pool 2 1. Wasps 4 2 1 152 71 3 13 2. Toulouse 4 2 1 131 64 3 13 3. Connacht 4 3 0 112 78 1 13 4. Zebre 4 0 0 42 224 0 0 Pool 3 1. Saracens 3 3 0 125 52 2 14 2. Toulon 3 2 0 69 56 1 9 3. Scarlets 3 1 0 74 86 0 4 4. Sale Sharks 3 0 0 19 93 0 0 Pool 4 1. Leinster 4 3 0 146 60 4 16 2. Montpellier 3 2 0 68 46 2 10 3. Castres Olympique 3 1 0 70 72 1 5 4. Northampton 4 1 0 46 152 0 4 Pool 5 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 3 2 0 116 80 4 12 2. Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 0 86 89 1 9 3. Ulster 3 2 0 71 78 1 9 4. Exeter Chiefs 4 1 0 53 79 2 6 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scarlets v Toulon (1300) Llanelli Castres Olympique v Montpellier (1300) Castres ASM Clermont Auvergne v Ulster (1505) Clermont-Ferrand Sale Sharks v Saracens (1730) Salford
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.