UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Benetton Rugby Treviso 21 Aviron Bayonnais 17 Pool 1 Harlequins 75 Timisoara Saracens 3 Pool 5 Ospreys 71 Grenoble 3 Pool 2 La Rochelle 42 Gloucester Rugby 13 Pool 1 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 4 3 0 148 82 3 15 2. Gloucester Rugby 4 3 0 132 91 3 15 3. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 2 0 67 110 0 8 4. Aviron Bayonnais 4 0 0 83 147 1 1 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 4 4 0 206 23 4 20 2. LOU 3 2 0 94 56 2 10 3. Newcastle Falcons 3 1 0 62 94 1 5 4. Grenoble 4 0 0 30 219 0 0 Pool 3 1. Brive 4 3 0 122 87 2 14 2. Enisei-STM 4 2 0 83 111 1 9 3. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 2 0 97 94 1 9 4. Worcester Warriors 4 1 0 76 86 3 7 Pool 4 1. Bath Rugby 4 3 0 88 59 1 13 2. Cardiff Blues 4 3 0 91 73 1 13 3. Bristol Rugby 4 2 0 95 87 1 9 4. Pau 4 0 0 66 121 1 1 Pool 5 1. Harlequins 4 3 0 195 63 5 17 2. Edinburgh Rugby 4 3 0 143 101 3 15 3. Stade Francais 4 2 0 97 91 3 11 4. Timisoara Saracens 4 0 0 23 203 0 0 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v LOU (1500) Newcastle
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.