Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Sale Sharks 14 Saracens 10
Gloucester Rugby 48 London Welsh 10
Harlequins 21 Exeter Chiefs 32
Bath Rugby 13 Northampton 21
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 15 12 0 3 424 261 8 56
2. Bath Rugby 15 10 0 5 429 288 7 47
3. Saracens 15 9 1 5 444 298 6 44
4. Exeter Chiefs 15 9 0 6 437 305 8 44
5. Sale Sharks 15 9 0 6 367 314 7 43
6. London Wasps 15 8 1 6 456 320 9 43
7. Leicester Tigers 14 8 1 5 280 303 5 39
8. Gloucester Rugby 15 7 0 8 360 355 7 35
9. Harlequins 15 7 0 8 290 322 6 34
10. Newcastle Falcons 15 4 1 10 301 359 5 23
11. London Irish 14 4 0 10 248 366 6 22
12. London Welsh 15 0 0 15 131 676 1 1
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22 FIXTURES (GMT)
London Irish v Leicester Tigers (1400) Reading