July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 35 Highlanders (New Zealand) 25 Chiefs (New Zealand) 15 Brumbies (Australia) 24 Western Force (Australia) 10 Stormers (South Africa) 52 Southern Kings (South Africa) 24 Cheetahs (South Africa) 17 Bulls (South Africa) 43 Jaguares (Argentina) 34 Lions (South Africa) 22 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 15 11 0 458 314 9 53 2. Brumbies (Australia) 15 10 0 425 326 3 43 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 15 11 0 422 273 8 52 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 15 11 0 491 341 7 51 5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 15 11 0 487 317 6 50 6. Waratahs (Australia) 15 8 0 413 317 8 40 7. Blues (New Zealand) 15 8 1 374 380 5 39 8. Rebels (Australia) 15 7 0 365 486 3 31 9. Reds (Australia) 15 3 1 290 458 3 17 10. Western Force (Australia) 15 2 0 260 441 5 13 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 15 10 0 425 326 3 43 2. Waratahs (Australia) 15 8 0 413 317 8 40 3. Rebels (Australia) 15 7 0 365 486 3 31 4. Reds (Australia) 15 3 1 290 458 3 17 5. Western Force (Australia) 15 2 0 260 441 5 13 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 15 11 0 458 314 9 53 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 15 11 0 422 273 8 52 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 15 11 0 491 341 7 51 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 15 11 0 487 317 6 50 5. Blues (New Zealand) 15 8 1 374 380 5 39 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 15 11 0 535 349 8 52 2. Stormers (South Africa) 15 10 1 440 274 9 51 3. Sharks (South Africa) 15 9 1 360 269 5 43 4. Bulls (South Africa) 15 9 1 399 339 4 42 5. Jaguares (Argentina) 15 4 0 376 427 6 22 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 15 4 0 377 425 5 21 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 15 2 0 282 684 1 9 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 15 1 1 293 627 3 9 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 15 10 1 440 274 9 51 2. Bulls (South Africa) 15 9 1 399 339 4 42 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 15 4 0 377 425 5 21 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 15 1 1 293 627 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 15 11 0 535 349 8 52 2. Sharks (South Africa) 15 9 1 360 269 5 43 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 15 4 0 376 427 6 22 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 15 2 0 282 684 1 9