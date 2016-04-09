April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 40 Jaguares (Argentina) 22 Reds (Australia) 28 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27 Sharks (South Africa) 9 Lions (South Africa) 24 Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 Bulls (South Africa) 38 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29 2. Stormers (South Africa) 6 5 0 156 75 3 23 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 198 141 3 23 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 188 134 2 22 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 4 0 172 136 4 20 6. Bulls (South Africa) 6 4 1 161 125 1 19 7. Lions (South Africa) 6 4 0 177 153 2 18 8. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17 9. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17 10. Sharks (South Africa) 6 3 1 119 95 2 16 11. Blues (New Zealand) 6 2 1 137 152 2 12 12. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11 13. Reds (Australia) 6 1 1 105 144 2 8 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 6 1 0 121 159 3 7 15. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7 16. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6 17. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 115 266 0 4 18. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 0 0 127 202 3 3 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29 2. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 198 141 3 23 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 188 134 2 22 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 4 0 172 136 4 20 6. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17 7. Blues (New Zealand) 6 2 1 137 152 2 12 8. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11 9. Reds (Australia) 6 1 1 105 144 2 8 10. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17 2. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17 3. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11 4. Reds (Australia) 6 1 1 105 144 2 8 5. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 198 141 3 23 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 188 134 2 22 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 4 0 172 136 4 20 5. Blues (New Zealand) 6 2 1 137 152 2 12 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 6 5 0 156 75 3 23 2. Lions (South Africa) 6 4 0 177 153 2 18 3. Bulls (South Africa) 6 4 1 161 125 1 19 4. Sharks (South Africa) 6 3 1 119 95 2 16 5. Jaguares (Argentina) 6 1 0 121 159 3 7 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 115 266 0 4 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 0 0 127 202 3 3 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 6 5 0 156 75 3 23 2. Bulls (South Africa) 6 4 1 161 125 1 19 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 0 0 127 202 3 3 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 6 4 0 177 153 2 18 2. Sharks (South Africa) 6 3 1 119 95 2 16 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 6 1 0 121 159 3 7 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 115 266 0 4 FRIDAY, APRIL 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Jaguares (Argentina) (0735) Christchurch Rebels (Australia) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0940) Melbourne Cheetahs (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan) (1700) Bloemfontein