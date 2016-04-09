April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Hurricanes (New Zealand) 40 Jaguares (Argentina) 22
Reds (Australia) 28 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27
Sharks (South Africa) 9 Lions (South Africa) 24
Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 Bulls (South Africa) 38
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29
2. Stormers (South Africa) 6 5 0 156 75 3 23
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 198 141 3 23
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 188 134 2 22
5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 4 0 172 136 4 20
6. Bulls (South Africa) 6 4 1 161 125 1 19
7. Lions (South Africa) 6 4 0 177 153 2 18
8. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17
9. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17
10. Sharks (South Africa) 6 3 1 119 95 2 16
11. Blues (New Zealand) 6 2 1 137 152 2 12
12. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11
13. Reds (Australia) 6 1 1 105 144 2 8
14. Jaguares (Argentina) 6 1 0 121 159 3 7
15. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7
16. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6
17. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 115 266 0 4
18. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 0 0 127 202 3 3
Australasian Group
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29
2. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 198 141 3 23
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 188 134 2 22
5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 4 0 172 136 4 20
6. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17
7. Blues (New Zealand) 6 2 1 137 152 2 12
8. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11
9. Reds (Australia) 6 1 1 105 144 2 8
10. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6
South African Group
1. Stormers (South Africa) 6 5 0 156 75 3 23
2. Lions (South Africa) 6 4 0 177 153 2 18
3. Bulls (South Africa) 6 4 1 161 125 1 19
4. Sharks (South Africa) 6 3 1 119 95 2 16
5. Jaguares (Argentina) 6 1 0 121 159 3 7
6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7
7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 115 266 0 4
8. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 0 0 127 202 3 3
FRIDAY, APRIL 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Crusaders (New Zealand) v Jaguares (Argentina) (0735) Christchurch
Rebels (Australia) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0940) Melbourne
Cheetahs (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan) (1700) Bloemfontein