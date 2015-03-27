March 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Leinster 34 Glasgow Warriors 34
Ulster 36 Cardiff Blues 17
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 18 13 1 4 431 299 6 60
2. Ulster 18 12 1 5 438 287 8 58
3. Munster 17 11 1 5 402 275 7 53
4. Leinster 18 9 3 6 405 301 10 52
5. Ospreys 17 11 1 5 384 270 5 51
6. Connacht 17 9 1 7 334 285 5 43
7. Scarlets 17 7 3 7 347 307 6 40
8. Edinburgh Rugby 17 8 1 8 305 315 5 39
9. Cardiff Blues 18 6 1 11 355 457 4 30
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 17 5 0 12 280 361 7 27
11. Benetton Treviso 17 3 1 13 244 519 4 18
12. Zebre 17 3 0 14 203 452 2 14
SATURDAY, MARCH 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby (1440) Llanelli
Munster v Connacht (1715) Limerick
Ospreys v Zebre (1915) Swansea
Benetton Treviso v Newport Gwent Dragons (1930) Treviso