March 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Northampton 52 London Wasps 30
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 18 14 1 3 526 337 9 67
2. Exeter Chiefs 17 11 0 6 527 330 9 53
3. Saracens 17 11 1 5 492 332 6 52
4. Bath Rugby 17 11 0 6 447 307 7 51
5. Leicester Tigers 17 11 1 5 336 329 5 51
6. London Wasps 18 9 1 8 535 419 10 48
7. Sale Sharks 17 9 0 8 378 354 7 43
8. Harlequins 17 8 0 9 329 359 7 39
9. Gloucester Rugby 17 7 1 9 414 420 7 37
10. London Irish 17 5 0 12 324 416 9 29
11. Newcastle Falcons 17 4 1 12 330 397 7 25
12. London Welsh 17 0 0 17 162 800 1 1
SATURDAY, MARCH 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs (1500) Leicester
London Irish v Newcastle Falcons (1500) Reading
Saracens v Harlequins (1515) London