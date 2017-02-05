Rugby-Waikato Chiefs team to play the British and Irish Lions
AUCKLAND, June 18 Waikato Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has named the following team to face the British and Irish Lions in the sixth match of their New Zealand tour in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Sunday RESULTS Italy 7 Wales 33 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Wales 1 1 0 33 7 0 4 2. Scotland 1 1 0 27 22 0 4 3. England 1 1 0 19 16 0 4 4. France 1 0 0 16 19 1 1 5. Ireland 1 0 0 22 27 1 1 6. Italy 1 0 0 7 33 0 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Ireland (1425) Rome Wales v England (1650) Cardiff
SANTA FE, Argentina June 17 Having masterminded a 2-0 series win over Argentina, England coach Eddie Jones said his young squad's performances against the Pumas had left him with the task of squeezing 61 players into a 45-man elite player squad.
SANTE FE, Argentina, June 17 England completed a 2-0 series triumph over Argentina with a hugely entertaining 35-25 victory on Saturday carved out by a team lacking their powerful British and Irish Lions contingent.