March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 41 Highlanders (New Zealand) 15 Waratahs (Australia) 12 Brumbies (Australia) 28 Lions (South Africa) 44 Reds (Australia) 14 Sharks (South Africa) 19 Southern Kings (South Africa) 17 Jaguares (Argentina) 41 Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 3 0 213 64 3 15 4. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 0 118 108 2 6 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 1 0 73 107 1 5 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 4 2 0 88 73 2 10 2. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 81 118 2 6 3. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 56 63 1 5 4. Waratahs (Australia) 4 1 0 81 133 0 4 5. Rebels (Australia) 3 0 0 38 154 0 0 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Brumbies (Australia) 4 2 0 88 73 2 10 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 3 0 213 64 3 15 5. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 0 118 108 2 6 6. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 81 118 2 6 7. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 56 63 1 5 8. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 1 0 73 107 1 5 9. Waratahs (Australia) 4 1 0 81 133 0 4 10. Rebels (Australia) 3 0 0 38 154 0 0 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Jaguares (Argentina) 4 3 0 141 96 2 14 2. Lions (South Africa) 4 3 0 151 111 2 14 3. Sharks (South Africa) 4 3 0 109 81 1 13 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 4 1 0 90 122 1 5 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 3 3 0 110 59 1 13 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 4 2 0 111 128 1 9 3. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 0 86 92 1 5 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 92 192 1 1 South African Group 1. Jaguares (Argentina) 4 3 0 141 96 2 14 2. Lions (South Africa) 4 3 0 151 111 2 14 3. Stormers (South Africa) 3 3 0 110 59 1 13 4. Sharks (South Africa) 4 3 0 109 81 1 13 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 4 2 0 111 128 1 9 6. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 0 86 92 1 5 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 4 1 0 90 122 1 5 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 92 192 1 1 FRIDAY, MARCH 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Western Force (Australia) (0635) Christchurch Rebels (Australia) v Waratahs (Australia) (0845) Melbourne