HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 23 Sale Sharks 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 5 5 0 0 142 56 2 22 2. Exeter Chiefs 5 4 0 1 141 64 3 19 3. Leicester Tigers 5 4 0 1 101 81 0 16 4. Harlequins 5 3 0 2 124 111 3 15 5. Wasps 5 3 0 2 109 77 2 14 6. Gloucester Rugby 6 3 0 3 107 123 1 13 7. Sale Sharks 6 2 1 3 98 121 3 13 8. Northampton 5 2 0 3 88 64 4 12 9. Bath Rugby 5 2 0 3 112 106 2 10 10. Worcester Warriors 5 2 0 3 94 131 2 10 11. Newcastle Falcons 5 0 1 4 81 165 0 2 12. London Irish 5 0 0 5 70 168 0 0 SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v London Irish (1500) London Worcester Warriors v Leicester Tigers (1500) Worcester Bath Rugby v Northampton (1515) Bath Wasps v Exeter Chiefs (1730) Coventry
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 The Jaguares took full advantage of the Queensland Reds' indiscipline by scoring two first-half tries while the Australian side had two men in the sin bin on the way to a 22-8 victory at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.