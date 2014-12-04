Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Thursday
RESULTS
La Rochelle 10 Exeter Chiefs 36 Pool 2
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. London Irish 2 2 0 95 29 2 10
2. Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 70 32 2 10
3. Rugby Rovigo Delta 2 0 0 32 103 0 0
4. Grenoble 2 0 0 29 62 0 0
Pool 2
1. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 93 53 3 11
2. Connacht 2 1 0 61 45 1 5
3. La Rochelle 3 1 0 47 97 0 4
4. Aviron Bayonnais 2 1 0 43 49 0 4
Pool 3
1. Newcastle Falcons 2 2 0 73 45 1 9
2. Newport Gwent Dragons 2 1 0 64 52 2 6
3. Stade Francais 2 1 0 35 47 0 4
4. Bucharest Wolves 2 0 0 28 56 1 1
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 2 2 0 40 30 0 8
2. Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 65 35 2 6
3. LOU 2 1 0 45 43 1 5
4. London Welsh 2 0 0 38 80 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 2 2 0 80 15 1 9
2. Oyonnax 2 1 0 48 49 0 4
3. Zebre 2 1 0 50 54 0 4
4. Brive 2 0 0 21 81 1 1
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
Grenoble v Rugby Rovigo Delta (1830) Grenoble
Brive v Oyonnax (1830) Brive-la-Gaillarde
Newcastle Falcons v Stade Francais (2000) Newcastle