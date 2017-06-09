June 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes and Chiefs on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand
RESULTS
Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 Chiefs (New Zealand) 17
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 14 0 522 272 7 63
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 11 0 565 250 10 54
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 1 405 282 7 53
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 448 291 6 46
5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 404 343 7 37
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 13 6 0 290 235 9 33
2. Waratahs (Australia) 13 4 0 358 442 3 19
3. Western Force (Australia) 13 4 0 242 371 1 17
4. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 288 424 5 17
5. Rebels (Australia) 13 1 1 185 506 2 8
Australasian Group
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 14 0 522 272 7 63
2. Brumbies (Australia) 13 6 0 290 235 9 33
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 11 0 565 250 10 54
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 1 405 282 7 53
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 448 291 6 46
6. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 404 343 7 37
7. Waratahs (Australia) 13 4 0 358 442 3 19
8. Western Force (Australia) 13 4 0 242 371 1 17
9. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 288 424 5 17
10. Rebels (Australia) 13 1 1 185 506 2 8
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 13 12 0 469 251 8 56
2. Sharks (South Africa) 13 9 1 365 266 4 42
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 12 5 0 302 299 4 24
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 4 0 309 389 3 19
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 12 7 0 357 354 2 30
2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 13 3 0 340 491 4 16
3. Bulls (South Africa) 12 3 0 246 370 3 15
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 12 1 0 245 504 3 7
South African Group
1. Lions (South Africa) 13 12 0 469 251 8 56
2. Stormers (South Africa) 12 7 0 357 354 2 30
3. Sharks (South Africa) 13 9 1 365 266 4 42
4. Jaguares (Argentina) 12 5 0 302 299 4 24
5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 4 0 309 389 3 19
6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 13 3 0 340 491 4 16
7. Bulls (South Africa) 12 3 0 246 370 3 15
8. Sunwolves (Japan) 12 1 0 245 504 3 7
FRIDAY, JUNE 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sharks (South Africa) v Bulls (South Africa) (1700) Durban
Jaguares (Argentina) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (2305) Buenos Aires