UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Zebre 10 Leinster 33 Scarlets 27 Glasgow Warriors 3 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Leinster 8 7 0 1 207 130 3 31 2. Munster 8 6 0 2 205 111 4 28 3. Ospreys 8 5 0 3 262 140 6 26 4. Glasgow Warriors 8 5 0 3 203 161 6 26 5. Ulster 8 5 0 3 157 124 3 23 6. Scarlets 8 5 0 3 153 121 2 22 7. Cardiff Blues 8 5 0 3 190 195 2 22 8. Edinburgh Rugby 8 3 0 5 172 178 2 14 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 8 2 0 6 128 190 3 11 10. Connacht 7 2 0 5 111 175 3 11 11. Zebre 7 1 0 6 94 222 3 7 12. Benetton Treviso 8 1 0 7 114 249 2 6 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Connacht v Cardiff Blues (1935) Galway Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys (1935) Glasgow Scarlets v Leinster (1935) Llanelli Ulster v Zebre (1935) Belfast
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.