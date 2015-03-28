March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Scarlets 15 Edinburgh Rugby 26
Munster 42 Connacht 20
Ospreys 53 Zebre 22
Benetton Treviso 17 Newport Gwent Dragons 32
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 18 13 1 4 431 299 6 60
2. Ulster 18 12 1 5 438 287 8 58
3. Munster 18 12 1 5 444 295 8 58
4. Ospreys 18 12 1 5 437 292 6 56
5. Leinster 18 9 3 6 405 301 10 52
6. Connacht 18 9 1 8 354 327 5 43
7. Edinburgh Rugby 18 9 1 8 331 330 5 43
8. Scarlets 18 7 3 8 362 333 6 40
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 18 6 0 12 312 378 8 32
10. Cardiff Blues 18 6 1 11 355 457 4 30
11. Benetton Treviso 18 3 1 14 261 551 4 18
12. Zebre 18 3 0 15 225 505 2 14
FRIDAY, APRIL 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Benetton Treviso v Ospreys (1835) Treviso
Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues (1835) Glasgow