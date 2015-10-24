HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Ospreys 16 Connacht 21 Zebre 19 Edinburgh Rugby 11 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Scarlets 5 5 0 0 108 66 0 20 2. Connacht 5 4 0 1 152 118 4 20 3. Munster 5 4 0 1 118 104 2 18 4. Edinburgh Rugby 5 4 0 1 90 71 0 16 5. Ulster 5 3 0 2 122 68 4 16 6. Leinster 5 3 0 2 106 87 2 14 7. Glasgow Warriors 5 2 0 3 111 109 4 12 8. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 2 0 3 83 107 1 9 9. Cardiff Blues 5 1 0 4 151 131 4 8 10. Ospreys 5 1 0 4 74 111 2 6 11. Zebre 5 1 0 4 55 139 0 4 12. Benetton Treviso 5 0 0 5 78 137 4 4 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Munster v Ulster (1800) Limerick Scarlets v Newport Gwent Dragons (1800) Llanelli
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.