HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Northampton 42 Newcastle Falcons 16 Wasps 16 Bath Rugby 9 Exeter Chiefs 38 London Irish 11 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 2 2 0 0 58 18 1 9 2. Exeter Chiefs 2 1 0 1 55 30 2 6 3. Northampton 2 1 0 1 54 29 2 6 4. Gloucester Rugby 2 1 0 1 54 44 1 5 5. Wasps 2 1 0 1 37 35 1 5 6. Bath Rugby 2 1 0 1 28 33 1 5 7. Sale Sharks 2 1 0 1 30 54 1 5 8. Leicester Tigers 1 1 0 0 28 16 0 4 9. Harlequins 1 1 0 0 26 21 0 4 10. Worcester Warriors 2 1 0 1 26 39 0 4 11. Newcastle Falcons 2 0 0 2 43 81 0 0 12. London Irish 2 0 0 2 27 66 0 0 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Leicester Tigers v Harlequins (1400) Leicester
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.