Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Brive 22 Oyonnax 30 Pool 5
Grenoble 68 Rugby Rovigo Delta 10 Pool 1
Newcastle Falcons 30 Stade Francais 23 Pool 3
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. London Irish 2 2 0 95 29 2 10
2. Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 70 32 2 10
3. Grenoble 3 1 0 97 72 1 5
4. Rugby Rovigo Delta 3 0 0 42 171 0 0
Pool 2
1. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 93 53 3 11
2. Connacht 2 1 0 61 45 1 5
3. La Rochelle 3 1 0 47 97 0 4
4. Aviron Bayonnais 2 1 0 43 49 0 4
Pool 3
1. Newcastle Falcons 3 3 0 103 68 2 14
2. Newport Gwent Dragons 2 1 0 64 52 2 6
3. Stade Francais 3 1 0 58 77 1 5
4. Bucharest Wolves 2 0 0 28 56 1 1
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 2 2 0 40 30 0 8
2. Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 65 35 2 6
3. LOU 2 1 0 45 43 1 5
4. London Welsh 2 0 0 38 80 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 2 2 0 80 15 1 9
2. Oyonnax 3 2 0 78 71 0 8
3. Zebre 2 1 0 50 54 0 4
4. Brive 3 0 0 43 111 1 1
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bucharest Wolves v Newport Gwent Dragons (1100) Bucharest
Cardiff Blues v London Irish (1515) Cardiff
Connacht v Aviron Bayonnais (1700) Galway
Bordeaux-Begles v LOU (1945) Begles