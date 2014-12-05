Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Montpellier 5 Bath Rugby 30 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Munster 2 2 0 41 29 0 8
2. ASM Clermont Auvergne 2 1 0 58 33 2 6
3. Saracens 2 1 0 33 37 1 5
4. Sale Sharks 2 0 0 29 62 1 1
Pool 2
1. Harlequins 2 2 0 48 25 0 8
2. Leinster 2 2 0 46 36 0 8
3. London Wasps 2 0 0 36 48 2 2
4. Castres Olympique 2 0 0 25 46 1 1
Pool 3
1. Toulon 2 2 0 51 31 0 8
2. Scarlets 2 1 0 33 31 0 4
3. Leicester Tigers 2 1 0 28 33 0 4
4. Ulster 2 0 0 31 48 1 1
Pool 4
1. Glasgow Warriors 2 2 0 52 23 1 9
2. Toulouse 2 2 0 51 42 0 8
3. Bath Rugby 3 1 0 59 63 1 5
4. Montpellier 3 0 0 41 75 2 2
Pool 5
1. Racing Metro 92 2 2 0 46 21 0 8
2. Northampton 2 1 0 45 26 1 5
3. Ospreys 2 1 0 48 41 1 5
4. Benetton Treviso 2 0 0 17 68 0 0
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Saracens (1300) Salford
Benetton Treviso v Northampton (1300) Treviso
Ospreys v Racing Metro 92 (1515) Swansea
Munster v ASM Clermont Auvergne (1730) Limerick
Ulster v Scarlets (1945) Belfast