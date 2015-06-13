HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Brumbies (Australia) 24 Crusaders (New Zealand) 37 Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 21 Waratahs (Australia) 31 Reds (Australia) 5 Bulls (South Africa) 29 Cheetahs (South Africa) 42 Sharks (South Africa) 34 Stormers (South Africa) 12 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 16 14 0 458 288 10 66 2. Waratahs (Australia) 16 11 0 409 313 8 52 3. Stormers (South Africa) 16 10 1 373 323 3 45 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 16 11 0 450 333 9 53 5. Chiefs (New Zealand) 16 10 0 372 299 8 48 6. Brumbies (Australia) 16 9 0 369 261 11 47 7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 16 9 0 481 338 10 46 8. Lions (South Africa) 16 9 1 342 364 4 42 9. Bulls (South Africa) 16 7 0 397 388 10 38 10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 16 7 0 319 354 8 36 11. Sharks (South Africa) 16 7 0 338 401 6 34 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 16 5 0 357 531 6 26 13. Reds (Australia) 16 4 0 247 434 6 22 14. Blues (New Zealand) 16 3 0 282 428 8 20 15. Western Force (Australia) 16 3 0 245 384 7 19 Australian Conference 1. Waratahs (Australia) 16 11 0 409 313 8 52 2. Brumbies (Australia) 16 9 0 369 261 11 47 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 16 7 0 319 354 8 36 4. Reds (Australia) 16 4 0 247 434 6 22 5. Western Force (Australia) 16 3 0 245 384 7 19 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 16 14 0 458 288 10 66 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 16 11 0 450 333 9 53 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 16 10 0 372 299 8 48 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 16 9 0 481 338 10 46 5. Blues (New Zealand) 16 3 0 282 428 8 20 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 16 10 1 373 323 3 45 2. Lions (South Africa) 16 9 1 342 364 4 42 3. Bulls (South Africa) 16 7 0 397 388 10 38 4. Sharks (South Africa) 16 7 0 338 401 6 34 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 16 5 0 357 531 6 26
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.