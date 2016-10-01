UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 6 Bath Rugby 15 Sale Sharks 34 Leicester Tigers 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 5 4 0 1 145 45 4 20 2. Wasps 4 4 0 0 149 79 2 18 3. Bath Rugby 5 4 0 1 142 81 2 18 4. Leicester Tigers 5 3 0 2 138 126 2 14 5. Sale Sharks 5 2 1 2 117 119 3 13 6. Exeter Chiefs 5 2 0 3 129 121 4 12 7. Northampton 5 2 0 3 93 94 3 11 8. Newcastle Falcons 4 2 0 2 55 102 1 9 9. Gloucester Rugby 5 1 1 3 99 107 3 9 10. Harlequins 4 2 0 2 73 84 0 8 11. Worcester Warriors 4 0 2 2 82 129 1 5 12. Bristol Rugby 5 0 0 5 68 203 1 1 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Wasps v Harlequins (1330) Coventry Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons (1400) Worcester
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.