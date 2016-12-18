Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Castres Olympique 29 Montpellier 23 Pool 4 Scarlets 22 Toulon 21 Pool 3 ASM Clermont Auvergne 38 Ulster 19 Pool 5 Sale Sharks 10 Saracens 24 Pool 3 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Glasgow Warriors 4 3 0 105 72 1 13 2. Munster 3 2 0 92 35 3 11 3. Leicester Tigers 4 2 0 58 113 0 8 4. Racing 92 3 0 0 38 73 0 0 Pool 2 1. Wasps 4 2 1 152 71 3 13 2. Toulouse 4 2 1 131 64 3 13 3. Connacht 4 3 0 112 78 1 13 4. Zebre 4 0 0 42 224 0 0 Pool 3 1. Saracens 4 4 0 149 62 2 18 2. Toulon 4 2 0 90 78 2 10 3. Scarlets 4 2 0 96 107 0 8 4. Sale Sharks 4 0 0 29 117 0 0 Pool 4 1. Leinster 4 3 0 146 60 4 16 2. Montpellier 4 2 0 91 75 3 11 3. Castres Olympique 4 2 0 99 95 1 9 4. Northampton 4 1 0 46 152 0 4 Pool 5 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 3 0 154 99 5 17 2. Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 0 86 89 1 9 3. Ulster 4 2 0 90 116 1 9 4. Exeter Chiefs 4 1 0 53 79 2 6 SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 FIXTURES (GMT) Racing 92 v Munster (1545) Colombes
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.