March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Sale Sharks 23 Gloucester Rugby 6
London Welsh 14 Bath Rugby 29
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 18 14 1 3 526 337 9 67
2. Saracens 18 12 1 5 534 346 7 57
3. Bath Rugby 18 12 0 6 476 321 8 56
4. Leicester Tigers 18 12 1 5 361 347 5 55
5. Exeter Chiefs 18 11 0 7 545 355 10 54
6. London Wasps 18 9 1 8 535 419 10 48
7. Sale Sharks 18 10 0 8 401 360 7 47
8. Harlequins 18 8 0 10 343 401 7 39
9. Gloucester Rugby 18 7 1 10 420 443 7 37
10. London Irish 18 6 0 12 346 437 9 33
11. Newcastle Falcons 18 4 1 13 351 419 8 26
12. London Welsh 18 0 0 18 176 829 1 1
FRIDAY, APRIL 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newcastle Falcons v Bath Rugby (1845) Newcastle